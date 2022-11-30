Robinsons Gapan redefines the city’s shopping landscape

Robinsons Land’s newest full-service lifestyle center, Robinsons Gapan, grandly opens its doors to valued customers on November 30 with tree lighting and gift-giving ceremonies, musical treats, and a fitting tribute to the city’s rich heritage and economic progress. Marking this milestone event are (L-R) Robinsons Malls Senior Assistant Vice President for Lease Tina Real – Lim, Gapan City Vice Mayor Inocencio Bautista, Robinsons Retail Holdings President & CEO Robina Gokongwei-Pe, Gapan City Mayor Joy Pascual, RLC Executive Vice President Faraday Go, Robinsons Malls Vice President for Mall Planning, Construction and Engineering Boyong Aquino, Gapan City’s Vicar General Fr. Noel Jetajobe, and Celebrity Guest MayMay Entrata.