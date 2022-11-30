Mariah Carey bubuhayin si Marilyn Monroe

Kasalukuyang nasa number 5 sa Top 10 chart si Mariah at ang iba pang Christmas songs na pasok ay “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” ni Brenda Lee (No. 6), “Jingle Bell Rock” ni Bobby Helm (No. 9), at “A Holly Jolly Christmas” ni Burl Ives (No. 10).



Samantala ay pinasok na rin ni Mariah ang pag-produce ng isang Broadway musical at ito ay ang Some Like It Hot.



Inamin ni Mariah na paborito niya si Marilyn Monroe kaya naengganyo siyang sumama sa team na gagawing musical on Broadway ang 1959 film ni Marilyn kunsaan kasama nito sina Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

“I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She’s been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction. When Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy — pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity — I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences,” sey ni Mariah.