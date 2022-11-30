Kongreso lumambot sa NTF-ELCAC

Kinumpirma ni House appropriations committee chair Rep. Zaldy Co na ibabalik ang tinapyasang budget ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) para sa susunod na taon.

Sa isang statement, sinabi ni Co na tatrabahuin ng House bicameral panel kasama ang kanilang Senate counterparts na ibalik ang tinapyas na budget ng ahensiya alinsunod sa direktiba ni House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez at Deputy Senior Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander ‘Sandro’ Marcos.

“Congress recognizes the important role the NTF-ELCAC plays to help end the country’s decades-long insurgency. Thus, we will convince our Senate counterparts in the bicameral conference committee to restore the agency’s proposed budget. After all, this is one of the key priorities of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. which was clearly outlined in the National Expenditure Program the administration sent to Congress,” ayon kay Co. (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)