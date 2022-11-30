Binago ng pandemic: Gary, Chito umamin sa tunay na pagmamahal

Paano ba napapatunayan ang true love?

Well, sabi nga, para mag-grow, kailangan ang mahabang oras at matinding effort para masabi mong true love na talaga.

Sabi nga nina Gary Valenciano, Chito Miranda, habang nagkakaedad sila ay nagbabago ang definition ng love, commitment.

Para nga sa kanila, ang love ay nangangahulugan na gagawin mo ang lahat maprotektahan lang sila.

Kaya naman sila ang napili ng AIA Philippines, BPI AIA, na hikayatin ang mas maraming Pinoy na i-express ang love nila both in words and in actions. Mapapanood nga sa AIA Philippines and BPI AIA Facebook page ang video na kung saan ay nagsasalita ang dalawa tungkol sa pagmamahal.

“Love always changes just as situations and circumstances change. Outlooks and perspectives change too. Even in marriage, change and vows are tested through years of being together. It’s only here where you see what unconditional love is all about. The challenges and tests are meant to deepen and broaden what love means to any individual,” sabi ni Gary.

Chika naman ni Chito, “Love, for me, changed, not only in definition, but also how it felt, when I became a husband and a dad. Before, it simply meant being attached to someone emotionally. Now, it means, prioritizing someone else’s happiness, and overall well-being above one’s self, and being happy with it.”

Anyway, dahil sa pandemic, lalong nabago ang pananaw ng dalawa sa pagmamahal.

“Cherishing time together is so important,” sabi pa ni Gary, na ramdam na ramdam nga ang pagmamahal ng Diyos dahil kahit ilang beses silang nagkasakit ay nalampasan nila.

“My family’s health and safety have always been my priority, but the pandemic showed me how I should properly prepare to secure their health and safety, and how important it is to spend time with family, and to focus on things that we often took for granted,” sabi naman ni Chito.

Kaya naman they also realized the importance of keeping their family secure through protection from the trusted insurance coverage of AIA Philippines and BPI AIA, which has over 85 years of combined experience in helping people live healthier, longer, better lives.

“It is important to provide insurance coverage for your family. This way they are assured of medical benefits when sickness hits them. Partnering with a company like AIA feels special because they are a passionate group of professionals who make you feel that they care for your well-being and financial security. You know that they will be there for you during crisis situations. So choosing the right partner will surely make you confident about protecting potential health or life challenges,” esplika ni Gary.

“We are excited that Chito, a long time BPI AIA customer, has signed on to be our Brand Ambassador. With Chito at the frontline of this campaign for BPI AIA, we are able reach more Filipinos who might still not be thinking about getting protection for themselves and their loved ones, despite their experience during the pandemic,” sabi ni Surendra Menon, BPI AIA Chief Executive Officer.

“For AIA Philippines, Gary will continue to help us tell our story of saving lives, as we remain committed to fulfilling our mission of racing against risk to protect more Filipinos. There’s no better way to express our love and responsibility for those we love than the gift of protection, as this will help ensure that dreams will be fulfilled no matter what curveballs life throws our way,” sabi naman ni Kelvin Ang, AIA Philippines Chief Executive Officer.

Mapapanood ang video nina Gary, Chito sa www.aia.com.ph. (Don Sermino)