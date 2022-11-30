Alden, Bea pinakilig mga Dabawenyo

Ang mga kababayan naman ng Davao ang pinaligaya ng cast ng ‘Start-Up PH’ ngayong November 30. Ang saya nga ng mga fan dahil present sina Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo, Jeric Gonzales, Yasmien Kurdi.

Bago nga ang 5:00pm, siksikan na ang mga Dabawenyo ‘Dreamers’ sa Kapuso Fans Day sa Ayala Malls Abreeza, Davao City.

“Jeric and I are excited to be back in Davao–and this time with Bea Alonzo and Yasmien Kurdi. We are very grateful for the public’s support to ‘Start-Up PH’ and we hope we can give the love back to them through this Kapuso Fans Day,” sabi ni Alden.

Puring-puri nga ng mga manonood ang ‘Start-Up PH’, pati nan g mga producer ng original hit Korean drama.

“It was really an honor for us to do the Filipino adaptation. We hope that we can also inspire a lot of local audiences here in the Philippines as much as the Korean version did all over the world,” sabi pa ni Alden.

Well, ito nga ang unang Kapuso show ni Bea, ha!

“This is kind of somehow a little validation, parang pat on the back for us na kahit paano they liked our project. We worked hard for this. And masaya rin ako hindi lang sa reaction nila, but also sa reaksyon ng mga tao sa social media, especially the fans of Start-Up Korea kasi napapanood nila ‘yung Philippine adaptation,” sey naman ni Bea.

“We are excited to bring back Start-Up PH in Davao. During this year’s Kadayawan, we had Alden and Jeric gracing GMA Network’s participation in the Kadayawan Float parade. This time, we have Alden, Bea, Jeric, and Yasmien joining us for their Kapuso Fans Day and we cannot wait for our Kapusong Dabawenyos to meet them. We are grateful to GMA Entertainment Group and the Ayala Malls Abreeza for making this happen,” sabi ni First Vice President and Head of GMA Regional TV and Synergy and Acting Head of GMA Integrated News Oliver Victor B. Amoroso. (Rb Sermino)