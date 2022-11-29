Naturalization ni Justin Brownlee aprubado na sa Kamara

INAPRUBAHAN ng Kamara de Representantes sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang panukala na magbibigay ng Philippine citizenship kay Justin Donta Brownlee na magbibigay-daan upang makapaglaro ito para sa Gilas Pilipinas.

Sa botong 274-0 at isang abstention, inaprubahan ng Kamara ang House Bill 6224 sa sesyon ng plenaryo nitong Martes.

“This is the House’s humble contribution to the national basketball team’s quest for glory in the FIBA World Cup. Anything is possible if you put your heart or ‘puso’ into it. Speaking of puso, we commend Justin for his desire in joining Gilas Pilipinas in this path, to represent the Philippines which is his home in this corner of the world,” sabi ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, isa sa may-akda ng panukala.

Ipinahayag ni Brownlee ang kanyang pagnanais na makapaglaro para sa Gilas.

Nauna rito ay inilatag din ni 1-Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero, isponsor ng panukala ang mga naabot ni Brownlee sa larangan ng basketball.

“Throughout Mr. Brownlee’s very decorated and illustrious career in the PBA, he was able to attain five PBA championships and two Best Import awards with the career averages of 28.9 points per game, 12 rebounds per game, 5.6 assists per game, 1.9 steals per game, and 1.7 blocks per game. He is also the first PBA import to record 400+ 3 pointers made and ranks 1st among PBA imports for 3 points made with 404 as of July 24, 2022. Lastly, he ranks as fifth in the all-time PBA imports scoring leaders with 4,539 points as of April 2022,” sabi ni Romero.

Kumpiyansa si Romero na malaki ang maiaambag ni Brownlee sa Gilas Pilipinas at makalalaro na ito sa paparating na sixth window ng FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers na gagawin sa Pebrero 2023. (Billy Begas)