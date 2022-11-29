‘Martyr or Murderer’ umariba na: Kris ipaglalaban pagka-‘bayani’ ni Ninoy

Halos magkasabay ang shooting ng pelikulang MoM (Martyr or Murderer) na pagbibidahan nina Isko Moreno, Jerome Ponce, Cesar Montano, Marco Gumabao, at siyempre, kasama pa rin sina Ruffa Gutierrez, Diego Loyzaga, at iba pang cast ng Maid in Malacanang, sa Instagram post ni Kris Aquino bilang pagbati sa birthday ng kanyang amang si Ninoy Aquino.

Tila ramdam na ni Kris ang plano sa gagawing pelikula para sa kanyang ama. Kaya naman sa post niya ay may pahapyaw na patutsada na siya agad.

“Subukan mang baguhin ang kwento ng kahapon, it’s from you I learned to never show anger, never reveal your weakness. The child of Ninoy & Cory, the last still carrying their last names, learned from both: Faith in God, Patience, protecting your Integrity, standing firm w/ your words, Trustworthiness & caring for all Filipinos regardless of chosen “color”, and sharing w/ those in need- those are values I hold on to & do my best to instill in my sons. God sees all & that’s what matters,” sabi ni Kris.

Naka-hashtag ang salitang #HERO sa post na ‘yon ni Kris. At bilang sagot nga ‘yon sa mga taong kumukuwestiyon sa pagiging ‘bayani’ raw ng kanyang ama.

Anyway, naikuwento rin ni Kris sa Instagram na pati raw ang sakit ng kanyang ama ay nakuha na rin niya, pati na ni Bimby.

“How could the person mom would always say was your female version possibly forget? In heaven you celebrated your 90th birthday.

“Dad, just a rhetorical question- bakit pati yung cardiovascular problems mo minana ko? My genetic testing cleared me for all types of cancer (thank you God) but 2 of my life threatening autoimmune issues have an effect on blood flow, heart, and lung function…Bimb at 15, already has high cholesterol issues (we were both saying kuya is really the favorite of his Lola Cory & Tito Noy because maganda ang blood panel nya.)

“I only experienced having you as my dad for 3 years & 3 months from May 8, 1980 to August of 1983- yet you gave me so much of you… because we had to get to know each other (I was 19 months old nung kinulong ang dad namin)… from watching the nightly evening news, to our Barnes & Noble bonding, watching movies (our last was Return of the Jedi), going to all my school events- among the 5 of us I was so blessed…

“In Boston you weren’t a Vice Governor, Governor, Senator, or a political prisoner sentenced to death by firing squad- you were just my dad who called me “beautiful”…

“When my movies, TV shows & endorsements were all happening, mom was proud but in my heart i knew you were even prouder… because you were the 1st to believe my childhood dreams would come true.

“Dad, that’s what sets you apart- your charisma came from the fact everyone who was in your company felt special; innately Ninoy Aquino knew how to make it all about others & never about himself.

“Yes you were a great writer & speaker but more than that naka-focus ka sa mga taong kaharap mo…unselfish talaga yung pagmamahal mo sa kapwa Pilipino.”

Mukhang kahit may sakit, hinding-hindi nga mananahimik si Kris, para ipagtanggol ang kanyang ama.

Anyway, sa Facebook page ni Direk Darryl Yap, makikita ang post niya na, “14 minute long take – Done! #MoM #Mom2023 #MARTYRorMURDERER.

Naku, siguradong magiging maingay na naman ang sinehan, lalo na ang politika sa susunod na taon. So, abang-abang na lang!