PSC, Milo kapit-bisig sa 2022 Batang Pinoy

NAGTAMBALAN ang Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at Nestle Philippines, Inc. – MILO matapos lagdaan ang isang Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) sa pagtulong sa Batang Pinoy 2022 National Championships Lunes, Nobyembre 28, sa kanilang misyon na makabuo ng mga Filipino sports champion.

Kinatawan nina PSC Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” M. Eala at Nestle Philippines Business Executive Officer – Beverages and Confectionery Veronica V. Cruz ang kani-kanilang organisasyon sa pagkumpirma ng kanilang pagkakaisa sa ginanap na seremonya sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex sa Maynila.

Ang Batang Pinoy Games, isa sa mga centerpiece grassroots sports program ng PSC, ay gaganapin sa Disyembre 17 hanggang 21 sa Lalawigan ng Ilocos Sur.

“For Batang Pinoy to once again work with Nestle Philippines and Milo, is truly an honor, as well as a blessing for the Filipino youth. We hope that we can continue to interest Milo to be a strong partner for PSC, not only for Batang Pinoy but for our entire grassroots program,” sabi ni Eala.

Sa ilalim ng kasunduan, magpapatuloy ang partnership hanggang sa katapusan lamang ng 2022.

“Milo believes that sports is a great teacher. It is our privilege and honor to be sponsoring the Batang Pinoy and be its long-time partner. We are very excited that Batang Pinoy is happening again and we are one with you in igniting the Philippines to be active again and be energized,” pahayag ni Cruz sa bahagi ng Milo.

“You can count on us as we continue to grow grassroots sports, support our athletes, and nourish kids’ journey to success. We look forward to Batang Pinoy and all other collaborations we will have in the future,” dagdag ni Cruz.

Sa suporta ng Milo at iba pang mga kasosyo sa pribadong sektor, layunin ng PSC na buhayin at palakasin pa ang mga grassroots program nito para tumaas at maging world class na mga atleta tulad ng Olympic gold medalist na si Hidilyn Diaz, Olympic Silver medalist Carlo Paalam, at World champion na sina Caloy Yulo at Phillip Delarmino.

Dumalo rin sa MOA signing sina PSC Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo, PSC Accounting Chief Erik Jean Mayores, kasama ang Milo Corporate Affairs Vice President Joey Uy, Milo Corporate Affairs Atty. DG Anastacio, and Assistant Vice President for Milo Sports Mr. Carlo Sampan. (Lito Oredo)