Charo, Christian waging best actress, actor sa The Eddys

Naibsan ang lungkot ni Charo Santos sa pamamaalam ng Maalaala Mo Kaya, sa pagwawagi niya ng best actress sa katatapos lang na 5th ‘The EDDYS (Entertainment Editors’ Choice) ng Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd).

Wagi nga si Charo para sa pelikulang “Kun Maupay It Panahon”.

Wagi naman si Christian Bables na best actor para sa “Big Night”.

Anyway, matagumpay ang idinaos na Gabi ng Parangal sa Metropolitan Theater (MET) noong November 27.

Ang naging host ng awards night ay ang nag-iisang King of Talk na si Boy Abunda habang ang OPM legend at singer-songwriter namang si Ice Seguerra ang nagsilbing direktor ng naturang event.

Big winner sa ika-5 edisyon ng The EDDYS Choice ang “On The Job: The Missing 8” na nakakuha ng walong tropeo kabilang na ang Best Director para kay Erik Matti, Best Supporting Actress para kay Lotlot de Leon at Best Film (Reality Entertainment).

Bukod sa Best Actor, naiuwi rin ng “Big Night” ang Best Screenplay para kay Jun Robles Lana.

Nanalo namang Best Supporting Actor si Mon Confiado para sa pelikulang “Arisaka.”

At tulad ng mga nakaraang taon, naging highlight ng Gabi ng Parangal ang pagbibigay ng 5th The EDDYS sa mga movie icons na sina Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, Phillip Salvador, Roi Vinzon, Alma Moreno, Elizabeth Oropesa, Helen Gamboa, Divina Valencia, at Sharon Cuneta. Sina Phillip, Roi, Alma at Divina lang ang nakarating sa awards night.

Nagbigay naman ng pasabog at bonggang-bonggang performance sina Jona, Zephanie, Regine Tolentino, Dance Royalties at ang direktor ng The EDDYS na si Ice Seguerra.

Tulad ng mga nakaraang taon, ang auditing firm pa rin nina Juancho Robles (Chan Robles & Company, CPAs) ang mamamahala sa pagbibilang ng mga boto para sa 5th EDDYS.

Narito ang kumpletong listahan ng mga nagwagi sa ika-5 edisyon ng The EDDYS:

Best Supporting Actor: Mon Confiado para sa “Arisaka”

Best Supporting Actress: Lotlot de Leon para sa “On The Job: The Missing 8”

Best Sound Design: Corinne de San Jose para sa “On The Job: The Missing 8”

Best Musical Score: Erwin Romulo (On The Job: The Missing 8), Cesar Francis Concio (Love is Color Blind), Teresa Barrozo (Big Night)

Best Original Theme Song: “Maghihintay” mula sa “More Than Blue” (Words, music and performance by Marion Aunor)

Best Visual Effects: Mothership para sa “On The Job: The Missing 8”

Best Editing: Jay Halili “On The Job: The Missing 8”

Best Production Design: Whammy Alcazaren para sa “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”

Best Cinematography: Neil Derrik Bion para sa “On The Job: The Missing 8”

Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana para sa “Big Night”

Best Director: Erik Matti para sa “On The Job: The Missing 8”

Best Actor: Christian Bables for “Big Night”

Best Actress: Charo Santos for “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”

Best Film: “On The Job: The Missing 8”

Special awards:

Joe Quirino Award: Mario Dumaual

Manny Pichel Award: Eric Ramos

Rising Producers’ Circle: Rein Entertainment

Producer of the Year: Viva Films

Isah V. Red Award: Gretchen Barretto, Kris Aquino, Alfred Vargas, Kapuso Foundation at Sagip Kapamilya.

Posthumous Award: Susan Roces at Cherie Gil

Beautéderm Male and Female Faces of the Night: Sean de Guzman and Alexa Miro.