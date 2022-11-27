Tai Bierria, Cignal HD Spikers sinilat Creamline Cool Smashers

STANDING

TEAM W L

Cignal 2 0

Creamline 1 1

Chery Tiggo 0 1

Petro Gazz 0 1

Mga laro sa Martes (Philsports Arena, Pasig)

2:30 pm – Petro Gazz vs Cignal

5:30 pm – Chery Tiggo vs Creamline

NAGBALANDRA ng bangis Tai Bierria sa opensiba samantalang ang mga lokal na kakampi ang bumira sa depensa nang sorpresang resbakan ng fourth seed Cignal ang top seed Creamline, 23-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-18, sa 5th Premier Volleyball League 2022 Reinforced Conference single round semifinals Linggo ng hapon sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Quezon City.

Kumarga ng game-high 21 points ang 6-foot-1 Americal import, opposite hitter mula sa Marietta, Georgia, sa likod ng 17-of-47 attacks, 3 blocks at 1 service ace na may palaman pang 6 excellent receptions upang mapanatiling unbeaten, solohin ang tuktok at lumapit sa finals ang HD Spikers sa 2-0 record.

“All I want is to have such a good impact, Creamline is such a great team and a lot of fans, but together it is great for our confidence,” bulalas ni Bierria sa resbak sa eliminations tormentor Cool Smashers na bumaba sa 1-1. Umaasinta ito ng Grand Slam.

“This team is characterized by our ability to keep getting better from the start of the season to the end of the season, first set to the last set, throughout the points, so that ability to keep going and keep going better and keep improving,” hirit pa ng dating Memphis University standout.

Sumuporta rin sa back-to-back third placer squad si Marivic Meneses ng 11 markers at Angeli Araneta na naka-10 pts. Gayundin si Frances Xinia ‘Ces’ Molina na may walong puntos.

Pambihira rin ang ipinakita sa opensa at depensa ni playmaker Gel Cayuna na namahagi ng 16 sets kasama ang 7 digs at 5 pts. mula sa 3 blocks at 2 attacks upang ibawi ang kampo sa for-set loss noong Oct. 22 sa Santa Rosa Sports Complex sa Laguna. (Gerard Arce)