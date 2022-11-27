Ronel Suyom kumopo ng pilak sa Spain World Youth Boxing

HUMABLOT ng pilak na medalya si Ronel Suyom sa men’s minimumweight nang mabigo mabigo kay Vishvanath Sureesh ng India sa finals via 1-4 split decision sa katatapos na IBA Youth World Boxing Championships sa Cuidad Deportiva Camilo Cano Arena sa La Nucia, Spain.

Nakakuha lang ang 17-anyos na amateur boxer mula sa Bukidnon ng isang pabor mula kay hurado Harald Schweinzer ng Austria sa 29-28, habang kumaampi sa Indian sina Hamdane Cherfaqui ng Algeria (27-30), Driss Fliti ng Morocco (26-30), Jakov Peterson ng Estonia (27-30) at Sarah Bouhlel ng Tunisia (27-30).

Isinabit ang naman ang bronze medals kina local bet Rael Lozano Serrano at Juanma Lopez De Jesus ng Puerto Rico sa torneong para sa mga may edad na 17-18-anyos.

“Ronel looked a bit overwhelmed and could have stuck to the fight plan more. This is his first trip out of the Philippines after all, but he is young, talented and willing to learn. We will put him on a stringent strength and conditioning plan to toughen him up even more,” pahayag ni Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) training director at coach Don Abnett. (Gerard Arce)