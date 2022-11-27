WebClick Tracer

Sunday, November 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Dream Maker’ ng ABS-CBN pinulutan sa Twitter

Usap-usapan worldwide ang pagsisimula ng unang survival show ng bansa na “Dream Maker” dahil sa maganda nitong production quality, set design, at mentors.

Nasilayan nga nila ang unang batch ng dream chasers na sumailalim sa unang assessment ng Pinoy at Korean mentors.

Sina Marcus, Vinci, Jeromy, Tatin, Asi, Josh L., at Omar ang nakakuha ng pinakamataas na scores mula sa mentors kaya naman sila ang nakaupo sa Top 7.

Puwedeng-puwede pa ito magbago lalo pa at may 32 dream chasers ang hindi pa nakakapag-perform.

Naging top trending naman sa Twitter Philippines at nag-trend din nationwide ang parehas na hashtag nitong Sabado at Linggo na #DreamMaker at #AjaDreamMaker.

Post ni @rafffya, “Just saw an ep of ABS-CBN’s new show, DreamMaker. As a broadcast/media geek and someone who’s just passively following KPop that I’m not at the watching-survival-show kind, the productionquality of the format is, surprisingly / unsurprisingly, globally competitive!”

“Watching the first ep of #DreamMaker from last night. All I can say is WOW! The production is world class! Congrats@ABSCBN!” saad ni @iamfredlozano.

Sabi naman ni Ayen Elio, “Thanks for this collaboration ABS-CBN, MLD, and Kamp kasi nabigyan ang mga kabataang Pinoy na maipakita ang kanilang talento!”

Bukod naman sa world-class production quality ng show, pinag-usapan din ng netizens ang kasamang Korean mentors sa show lalo na sa sikat na choreographer na si Bae Yoon Jung. Hindi na rin sila makapag-antay sa full version ng themesong ng palabas na “Take My Hand” kung saan mismo ang dream chasers ang kumanta nito.

Panoorin ang “Dream Maker” tuwing Sabado at Linggo, 9:30 PM saKapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV. (Rb Sermino)

