Nag-sorry! LP exec fake news kay Sandro Marcos

Nag-sorry si Teddy Baguilat kay Sandro Marcos matapos itong madale ng fake news sa Twitter.

“Sorry I have to be more cautious sa fake news. I think the quote attributed to Cong Sandro that I commented is not true. I apologize. My bad. For us who fight misinformation should take the lead in verifying info we shared. I haven’t. Sorry po.” saad sa tweet ni Baguilat.

Nagbigay reaksyon kasi si Baguilat sa isang pekeng statement ni Sandro hinggil sa presyo ng sibuyas.

Hinangaan naman ng mga netizen ang mabilis na paghingi ng sorry ni Baguilat.

“Accountability is rare these days. ”

“At least your sorry and had it published immediately. Eh yung iba nagmamalinis pero panay share sa mga spliced videos. Read down below sila yun.”

“Ok lang yan Ka Teddy. Mas importante parin naman ang sibuyas kesa kay Sandro.”

“Atleast Ikaw nag sorry, pero sila tuloy tuloy paden ang Propaganda para mapaganda ang Imahe nila. Hahaha.. Ngayon alam nila feeling kung magawan ng fake news, sila may pa myday, si FVP LENI nga tahimik lang, iba talaga mga lata maingay hahaha.. lalo na kung totoong walang laman.” (Carl Santiago)