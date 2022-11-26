Luis ginamot sakit sa puso, luha ni Jessy

Mas lalong nagiging malambing, pero madrama si Jessy Mendiola ngayon kay Luis Manzano. Dahil malapit na nga siyang manganak, kaya buhos ang emosyon niya para kay Luis.

Heto nga ang appreciation post niya para kay Luis:

“Thank you for always being there for me, papa.

“You and our baby will always be my greatest treasure. I thank God every day for giving me the gift of family. What a blessing.

“Every heartache, every sacrifice, and every tear—all of them were worth it.”

Siyempre, super kilig naman si Luis: “Ayyyy nanglalambing wowow? I love you!!”

Ang sweet, di ba? (Rb Sermino)