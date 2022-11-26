WebClick Tracer

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Kontrabida’ ni Nora wagi sa Vietnam

Patuloy ang pamamayagpag ng National Artist and Superstar Nora Aunor dahil kakapanalo lang ng pelikula niyang Kontrabida bilang Best Asian Feature sa 6th Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam.

Proud na binalita ito ni Direk Adolf Alix, Jr. sa Instagram.

“We shot this film during the height of the pandemic so I’m happy for the whole team. Our efforts paid off. Grateful to our producers Joed Serrano and Celinda de Guia for believing in the project when during that time it’s a risk to do projects like this. And to the lynchpin of film, Ate Guy and the wonderful ensemble of actors,” sabi pa ni Direk Adolf.

Ang Kontrabida ang ikatlong project na pinagsamahan nina Direk Adolf, Ate Guy. Nagtrabaho na sila sa mga pelikulang Padre de Pamilya, Whistleblower at sa short film na Kinabukasan.

“I just thought of the idea of making Ate Guy a villain since she is always the heroine in her films. I thought that it would be a challenge for her to play kontrabida. At the same time, this would give me the opportunity to tackle the duality of onscreen and off screen personas of an actor.

“Since she plays an actress from the heydays of cinema, her character dresses up the part and maintains that look. This is also a role that I think Ate Guy does best—quiet yet penetrating. How she makes the audience empathize with her with the most mundane circumstances proves her power and experience as an actress,” sey ni Direk Adolf.

Kasama sa Kontrabida sina Bembol Roco, Rosanna Roces. (Ruel Mendoza)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Popular sa Politiko

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante