‘Kontrabida’ ni Nora wagi sa Vietnam

Patuloy ang pamamayagpag ng National Artist and Superstar Nora Aunor dahil kakapanalo lang ng pelikula niyang Kontrabida bilang Best Asian Feature sa 6th Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam.

Proud na binalita ito ni Direk Adolf Alix, Jr. sa Instagram.

“We shot this film during the height of the pandemic so I’m happy for the whole team. Our efforts paid off. Grateful to our producers Joed Serrano and Celinda de Guia for believing in the project when during that time it’s a risk to do projects like this. And to the lynchpin of film, Ate Guy and the wonderful ensemble of actors,” sabi pa ni Direk Adolf.

Ang Kontrabida ang ikatlong project na pinagsamahan nina Direk Adolf, Ate Guy. Nagtrabaho na sila sa mga pelikulang Padre de Pamilya, Whistleblower at sa short film na Kinabukasan.

“I just thought of the idea of making Ate Guy a villain since she is always the heroine in her films. I thought that it would be a challenge for her to play kontrabida. At the same time, this would give me the opportunity to tackle the duality of onscreen and off screen personas of an actor.

“Since she plays an actress from the heydays of cinema, her character dresses up the part and maintains that look. This is also a role that I think Ate Guy does best—quiet yet penetrating. How she makes the audience empathize with her with the most mundane circumstances proves her power and experience as an actress,” sey ni Direk Adolf.

Kasama sa Kontrabida sina Bembol Roco, Rosanna Roces. (Ruel Mendoza)