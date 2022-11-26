Kaligtasan ng mga atleta tiniyak: PSC ininspeksyon venue ng Batang Pinoy

PARA masiguro ang kaligtasan ng mga atleta sa 2022 Batang Pinoy – National Championships at maging maayos ang lahat ay nagsagawa ang Philippine Sports Commission ng inspection sa venue at nakipagpulong na rin sa Ilocos Sur Provincial Government.

Sa Disyembre magsisimula ang labanan ng mga batang atleta na gaganapin sa Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

“We are assuring the safety and comfort of our participating athletes coming in the province, with the upgrading of amenities in each of the 21 billeting schools that will be used for the games, through the initiative of Ilocos Sur Governor Jerry Singson,” saad ni Provincial Sports Coordinator Ryan Vera-Cruz.

Sina Edwin Llanes (North Luzon sports coordinator) at Batang Pinoy head ng National Secretariat Alona Quintos ang nanguna sa meeting at inspection sa pagdadausan ng palaro.

Inaasahang nasa 7,000 athletes, coaches, officials, parents at spectators at 300 volunteers mula sa eskuwelahan at private companies ang dudumog sa nasabing event.

Ang bakbakan sa archery, badminton, chess, table tennis at swimming ay magsisimula sa araw ng opening ceremony. (Elech Dawa)