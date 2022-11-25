Kalei Mau misyon magpakondisyon

Semis game Sabado:

(Araneta Coliseum)

2:30pm — Creamline vs Cignal

5:30pm — Chery Tiggo vs Petro Gazz

MAGPAPALAKAS at kukumpletuhin ni F2 Logistics Cargo Movers hard hitter Kalei Mau ang rehabilitasyon at therapy sa kanyang mga iniindang injury para paghandaan ang susunod na season ng Premier Volleyball League (PVL) makalipas bigong umusad sa Reinforced Conference.

Matapos ang apat na larong pahinga dahil sa injury ay kumana ang 27-anyos na si Kalei ng 20 puntos kontra Petro Gazz sa huling panalo sa eliminasyon para sa 4-4 kartada at tumapos ng 5th place ang Cargo Movers para malaglag sa Final Four.

“That’s the team that I know. It’s the team that I’ve been playing with for the past three almost four years,” wika ni Mau. “I think the difference maker was no pressure, have fun, our game plan was really to do our best and be there for each other. I think we did exactly that and I’m really proud of our team for doing that today.”

Ilalaan ng 6-foot-2 Filipino-American ang kanyang atensyon sa pagpapakondisyon sa offseason kasunod ng pinagdaanang mga injury sa kasagsagan ng naturang torneo.

“Get healthy this offseason just like any other offseason, this one I gotta work it a little extra harder. I had a lot of injuries that held me back from playing my best this conference. And as upsetting as it is, it’s completely out of control at the moment so I just really have to dial in on rehab, therapy and just come back stronger,” saad ng Hawaii-born Fil-Am spiker. (Gerard Arrce)