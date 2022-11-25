INC, Carmelite, Arch. Soc nagdarasal: Kris hirap sa paghinga, sagad sa buto sakit

Umabot na sa 5,600 ang nagkomento sa latest Instagram post ni Kris Aquino, gamit ang picture ng mga anak niyang sina Joshua, Bimby.

At mababasa sa mensahe na lahat sila ay nagdarasal para sa paggaling ni Kris.

Sa post na `yon ay kinuwento ni Kris ang sagad sa butong sakit na nararamdaman niya, lalo na at allergic nga raw siya sa lahat ng klase ng gamot, pati na sa steroids. Hirap din daw siya sa paghinga, walang katapusan ang ubo, palaging pagod at hilo.

“Pang case study daw ako- 1 person with multiple autoimmune conditions & over 100 known allergic or adverse reactions to medication,” sabi ni Kris.

Nagpasalamat si Kris kay Minister Joji & my INC (Iglesia Ni Cristto) friends for making the trip to anoint me w/ healing oil, sharing the Biblical healing verses that i now include in my daily prayers. Thank you to my friends, the Carmelite sisters in Quezon who include me in their daily prayers. And a special thank you to Archbishop Soc.”

Mahaba-haba pa nga ang magiging laban ni Kris sa kanyang sakit. Matatagalan pa siya sa Amerika.

“I’ll be admitted early 2023 to undergo every imaginable test they’ll deem necessary,” saad pa niya.

“Bawal umalis ng (America) until the extension is granted. We miss our family & so many of you,” sambit pa niya.

At gaya ng dati, kahit hirap na hirap, kailangan daw niyang lumaban, at bawal sumuko.

“I pray for the blessing to be healthy enough to still be their mama-the one who would cook, travels for fun, goes to Church, and watches movies w/ them. All in God’s perfect time,” sabi ni Kris. (Rb Sermino)