Gun enthusiast Bato Dela Rosa sinaluduhan AFAD arms show

PINURI ni Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa ang isinagawang 28th Defense and Arms Show ng Association of Firearms and Ammunitions Dealers of the Philippines, Inc. (AFAD) nitong Huwebes sa SM Megamall Trade Hall.

“I’m grateful to AFAD for organizing these one-of-a-kind arms show. AFAD is trustworthy and distinguished organization. As chairman of the Senate Committee on Peace and Order, I supported whatever their plans and program para sa kapakanan ng industriya. Sabihan lang nila kung ano ang maganda para sa isdustriya, suportahan ko iyan sa Senado para maging batas. Basta hintayin ko iyung mga plan nila,” ayon kay Dela Rosa.

Lampas 40 booths ang nagparada ng mga bagong world-class Pinoy made at imported guns, ammunitions at paraphernalia sa naturang AFAD show sa pakikipagtulungan ng Philippine National Police (PNP).

Nagkaroon din ng seminar para sa responsible gun-ownership at licensing and renewal sa pag-aari ng baril.

Umaasa si Dela Rosa sa mas dumarami pang bilang ng mga gun owner dahil epektibo na umano ang Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) sa inamyendahang mga probisyon ng Republic Act No.11766 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act 203).

“Makikita mo sa shooting range, babae, lalaki may edad na, nag-eensayo sa pagbaril. Expected natin dodoble ito lalo na at official na ang IRR sa amended RA 11766 na author ako at pinirmahan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte. Malaking tulong ito sa industirya ng paggawa ng baril,” dagdag ni Dela Rosa.

Nagpasalamat naman si AFAD President Hagen Topacio kay Senator Bato.

“Blockbuster ang show lalo na kapag alam nilang darating si Senator Bato Dela Rosa. The AFAD membership is always looking for programs and activities that will benefits the industry in general,” sabi ni Topacio, silver medalist sa 2021 Southeast Asian Games sa clay shooting.

Tatakbo ang gun show hanggang Nobyembre 28. (Ferdz Delos Santos)