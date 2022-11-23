Jay Leno sasabak sa biological skin substitute

Nakalabas na ng ospital ang veteran talkshow host na si Jay Leno.

Sampung araw na na-confine si Leno sa Grossman Burn Center dahil sa natamo niyang sunog sa mukha, dibdib at kamay sanhi ng accidental fire sa kanyang garahe.

Mabilis na naka-recover ang 72-year old former host ng The Tonight Show at pinakita pang nag-pose ito for photos kasama ang ilang staff ng naturang burn center. Kita sa photos ang burn marks niya sa mukha at leeg.

Ayon sa nag-attend kay Leno na si Dr. Peter Grossman: “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery. Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday. He’s walking around and cracking jokes. He’s incredibly kind to our nursing staff. He’s very appreciative of everybody here and really an ideal patient.”

Kinuwento rin ni Grossman ang tungkol sa mga naging sunog ni Leno sa katawan.

“He was involved in an accident on Saturday… He was working on a car, he was underneath a car when the fire began. He got pulled out from the area underneath the car and it noted that the had pretty significant burns to his face and hands. His burns include his face, his hands, and his chest. The burns are fairly significant, and they are a concern of which we have to take care of and make sure he heals appropriately. A mixture of deep second degree burns and possibly some third-degree burns. He is still undergoing further treatment and will undergo another procedure later on this week. He underwent a surgical excision and grafting procedure to his face, his chest and his hands. His burns were in the mid-partial to deep-partial thickness… in order to expedite healing you want to remove unhealthy tissue… and then a biological skin substitute was placed over the wound… to create a wound healing environment.” (Ruel Mendoza)