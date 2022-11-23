DOST pondohan mga research project – PBBM

Inatasan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang Department of Science and Technology (DOST) at ang iba pang ahensiya ng gobyerno na maglaan ng pondo para sa mga institusyon na nagsasagawa ng mga research and development o R&D at isama ito sa mga programa ng pamahalaan.

Inihayag ito ng pangulo sa kanyang pagdalo sa 2022 National Science and Technology Weeks na ginanap sa Pasay City kung saan nagpahayag siya ng panghihinayang dahil maraming magagandang research project aniya ang walang direksyon.

“What (DOTS secretary) Dr. (Renato) Solidum and I have discovered is that there are many research institutions who are doing really remarkably good research. However, the problem that we are finding is that that research is not directed. Everyone has their own program, has their own projects. It’s not their fault. They’re studying what they’re interested in,” wika ng pangulo.

Sabi ng pangulo, nakausap na niya ang ilang researcher sa bansa at ang mga namumuno sa mga research institute hindi lang sa agrikultura kundi sa iba pang R&D, at nagpahayag naman ang mga ito ng kahandaan na suportahan ang pamahalaan.

“And they’re willing to take direction from us, from the private sector as to what are the necessary technologies for the Philippines in terms of improving – well again, climate change mitigation, adaptation, and our food supply, our economic transformation, all of these things,” ayon kay Pangulong Marcos. (Prince Golez)