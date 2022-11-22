Taylor Swift humakot ng parangal sa American Music Award

Hinakot ni Taylor Swift ang mga top awards sa nakaraang 2022 American Music Award na ginanap sa Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles noong nakaraang November 20.

Anim na awards ang napanalunan ni Taylor, kabilang na ang prestigious na Artist of the Year.

Napanalunan ni Taylor ang Favorite female pop artist, Favorite pop album, Favorite female country artist, Favorite country album

at Favorite music video.

“You, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make. You encouraged me. So I found the more music I made and the more music I put out, the happier I was. I have the fans to thank essentially for my happiness, and I love you more than I can say,” sey ni Taylor sa kanyang acceptance speech.

Tumanggap naman ng 2022 Icon Award ay ang music legend na si Lionel Richie. Tumagal ng higit na 40 years ang music career ni Lionel at ilang sa mga napasikat niyang songs ay Hello, Endless Love, Easy, Say You Say Me, Brick House and We Are The World.

“God has given you a light. That light is only given to a few…If you get a chance to have that light on you, understand what God has in store … God is trying to tell you you are chosen to inspire. Take this opportunity. That light is on you, inspire,” sey ni Lionel.

Tig-dalawang awards naman ang napanalunan nila Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, Wizkid and Tems. (Ruel Mendoza)