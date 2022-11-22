RSA kinasa pangkabuhayan center para sa mga Bulakenyo

Pinag-ibayo pa ng San Miguel Corporation (SMC) pagbibigay ng kabuhayan at pagkakataong makapagnegosyo para humigit-kumulang 500 pamilya sa Bulacan matapos buksan ang isang livehood center at pagbuo sa consumers’ cooperative habang patuloy ang trabaho sa itatayong New Manila International Airport (NMIA).

Sa pamamagitan ng San Miguel Aerocity Inc. (SMAI) Livelihood Center, ang mga residente ng Bulacan na dating naninirahan sa project site ng NMIA ay mabibigyan ng training at agarang magagamit ang kanilang natutunang kasanayan para kumita sa livelihood center na matatagpuan sa Brgy. San Nicolas, Bulacan.

“Our continuing efforts to engage residents and local officials in Bulacan has allowed us to fine-tune our existing livelihood restoration programs, as well as come up with new initiatives that will adapt to their needs,” wika ni SMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang.

Ang SMAI Livelihood Center ay naitatag sa pakikipagtulungan ng SMAI, Bulacan provincial office ng Technical Education Skills and Development Authority, Department of Trade and Industry at Gintong Aral Foundation.

Ang pagbubukas ng SMAI Livelihood Center ay pinangunahan ni SMAI Project Lead Cecile Ang at Bulacan Mayor Vergel Meneses. Kasabay rin nito ang pagbuo sa Livelihood sa Pag-unlad consumer cooperative.