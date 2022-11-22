P5.7M donasyon ng Taiwan sa Vigan quake

Humigit kumulang sa P5.7 milyong halaga ang ipinagkaloob ng Taiwan bilang tulong sa rehabilitasyon ng mga nasirang kultural at makasaysayang istruktura sa Vigan City, kasunod ng Hulyo 2022 na lindol na yumanig sa ilang bahagi ng Luzon.

Iniabot ni Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (TECO) Representative Peiyung Hsu ang donasyon na USD100,000 kay Vigan Mayor Jose Singson Jr. na sinamahan ng mga konsehal at opisyal ng lungsod kabilang si Governor Jeremias Singson, ng Ilocos Sur upang saksihan ang turnover.

“As the closest neighbor of the Philippines, the people of Taiwan really sympathize with the victims worst affected by the earthquake. Representative Hsu expressed Taiwan’s sincere compassion and sympathies to the victims and their families hit by the calamity, and indicated that the project involves public safety, heritage conservation, and revitalization of the city’s economy at the initial phase of recovering from the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic,” pahayag ng TECO.

Ang Vigan City ay kabilang sa mga lugar na pinakamahirap na tinamaan nang tumama ang magnitude 7 na lindol sa Northern Luzon noong Hulyo 27, 2022. (Betchai Julian)