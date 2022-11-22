WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

DPWH Chief Bonoan lusot sa CA

Nakumpirma na sa Commission on Appointments (CA) ang ad interim appointment ni Manuel Bonoan bilang kalihim ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Bago ito, nagkaroon muna ng deliberasyon sa CA committee on public works and highways at kalauna’y inrekomenda ang kanyang kumpirmasyon sa plenaryo.

Dahil walang kumontra, agad na kinumpirma ng CA appointment si Bonoan.

Sa pagdinig ng komite, tinanong ni Senador Imee Marcos ang tungkol sa P32 milyon natanggap ni Bonoan sa pagitan ng Hunyo 30, 2021 at Hunyo 30, 2022 batay sa nakasaad sa kanyang statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth.

Sagot naman ni Bonoan, bahagi umano iyon ng natanggap niyang retirement pay mula sa San Miguel Corporation.

“I believe these receivables, if I have to look into the details of it, are, actually some of them, are part of the retirement pay that I receive from my private practice in San Miguel Corporation. Mostly, I think came from there,” ani Bonoan.

“I could imagine that there have been some also that came from the other business that we have been into,” dagdag pa niya. (Dindo Matining)

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante