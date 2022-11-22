DPWH Chief Bonoan lusot sa CA

Nakumpirma na sa Commission on Appointments (CA) ang ad interim appointment ni Manuel Bonoan bilang kalihim ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Bago ito, nagkaroon muna ng deliberasyon sa CA committee on public works and highways at kalauna’y inrekomenda ang kanyang kumpirmasyon sa plenaryo.

Dahil walang kumontra, agad na kinumpirma ng CA appointment si Bonoan.

Sa pagdinig ng komite, tinanong ni Senador Imee Marcos ang tungkol sa P32 milyon natanggap ni Bonoan sa pagitan ng Hunyo 30, 2021 at Hunyo 30, 2022 batay sa nakasaad sa kanyang statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth.

Sagot naman ni Bonoan, bahagi umano iyon ng natanggap niyang retirement pay mula sa San Miguel Corporation.

“I believe these receivables, if I have to look into the details of it, are, actually some of them, are part of the retirement pay that I receive from my private practice in San Miguel Corporation. Mostly, I think came from there,” ani Bonoan.

“I could imagine that there have been some also that came from the other business that we have been into,” dagdag pa niya. (Dindo Matining)