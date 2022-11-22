David Bunevacz kulong ng 17 taon sa Tate

Sinentensyahan ng 17 years in federal prison ang former decathlete na si David Bunevacz dahil sa $35 million pyramid scheme na kinuha niya sa 100 victim-investors para mag-invest sa isang cannabis vaping business.

Ayon sa report mula sa US Department of Justice: “53-year-old former UCLA decathlete who also competed with the Philippines national team had been sentenced by US District Judge Dale S. Fischer on Monday (US time) to 210 months in federal prison. Bunevacz’s investors were told that their funds would be used to finance companies marketing cannabis vape pens. The use of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes is legal in California, though the industry is strictly regulated to make sure that businesses are operating safely.”

Ayon pa kay Judge Fischer: “Bunevacz had preyed on individuals who believed he was their friend and that the seriousness of [his] conduct cannot be captured in mere dollars and cents.”

Inutusan na magbayad si Bunevacz ng $35,267,851 in restitution.

Napag-alaman pa ng korte na ginawa ni Bunevacz ang scheme na ito habang nagse-serve ito ng kanyang probation for a state court conviction: “Not even a criminal conviction and the threat of jail convinced Bunevacz to become a law-abiding citizen.”

Nag-plead guilty si Bunevacz sa isa pang kaso niya na may kinalaman sa securities and wire fraud. Nanatili siya in federal custody noong maaresto siya last April.

Dagdag pa US Justice Department: “Bunevacz also provided investors with forged documents – such as bank statements, invoices and purchase orders – to support his claims of the businesses’ success and the need for investor funds. Instead of using the funds to finance business operations – and while some of his victims were suffering severe financial hardship – Bunevacz ‘misappropriated the vast majority of the funds to pay for his own opulent lifestyle, including a luxurious house in Calabasas, Las Vegas trips, jewelry, designer handbags, a lavish birthday party for his daughter, and horses. To create the false appearance that his companies were engaged in legitimate business activities, Bunevacz registered various shell companies, including several with names similar or identical to those of legitimate cannabis businesses. To conceal his control of these shell companies and the bank accounts associated with them, Bunevacz listed other individuals, including his stepdaughter, as the corporate officers of the shell companies.” (Ruel Mendoza)