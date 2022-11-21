Pokémon Fans, Mark Your Calendars for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Game Launch at Robinsons Malls

Gotta catch ’em all at Robinsons Malls starting this November!

As the official partner of The Pokémon Company in launching Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the Philippines, you can expect exciting surprises and activities from Robinsons Malls.

Kicking things off is the grand launch event happening at Robinsons Manila Midtown Atrium from November 25 to 27, 2022. There will be an official game reveal, game teasers, and actual gameplays to get you all pumped up for this new video game!

You can also check out fun booths and participate in activities at the grand launch event. Head over to the Trial Play Booth if you want to try out Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for yourself. Here, you can test your Pokémon trainer skills and explore Paldea’s towns and open spaces. We’re sure you’d want to continue the fun on your Nintendo Switch, so make a beeline to the Pokémon Goods Corner at the event to purchase the video game as well as cool Pokémon merchandise!

Of course, what’s a Pokémon event without the opportunity to meet them? Take selfies with Pikachu as well as Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, three new starter Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Look out for the gang as they make stops at Robinsons Magnolia from December 10 to 11, Robinsons Metro East from December 17 to 18, and Robinsons Las Piñas from December 24 to 25.

Show off your hunting skills—like the true-blue Pokémon trainer that you are—when you participate in the event’s Digital Bingo Rally. To join, look for nine QR codes in the event area and scan each of them. Once you complete bingo patterns, proceed to the goal location to redeem cool Pokémon stickers. Plus, you can bring home exclusive Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sun visors just for dropping by the event.

Robinsons Malls and The Pokémon Company have more exciting things up their sleeves after the launch event. From November 25 to December 31, 2023, spot larger-than-life inflatables—including Lechonk, whose name seemingly comes from the festive Filipino dish lechon—across 10 Robinsons Malls nationwide. For those who want to add toys, cards, and other merch to their Pokémon collections, visit the Pokémon Goods Corner made in partnership with Toys R Us. You can find the Pokémon Goods Corner at these Robinsons Malls: Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Metro East, Robinsons Las Piñas, Robinsons Galleria South, Robinsons Antipolo, Robinsons Iloilo, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, and Robinsons Bacolod.

