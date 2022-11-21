Pinoy Grandmaster Joey Antonio laglag-balikat sa pambato ng Brazil

KINAPOS si Filipino Grandmaster Rogelio “Joey” Antonio Jr. kay GM Darcy Lima ng Brazil sa sixth round ng 30th FIDE World Senior Individual Chess Championship 50+ division na ginaganap sa Hotel Cenacolo sa Assisi, Umbria, Italy nitong Linggo.
Yumuko si 13-time National Chess Open champion Antonio kay Lima matapos ang 45 moves ng Bogo Indian Defense.
Lumanding si 60-year-old Antonio sa fifth hanggang 17th place tangan ang 4.5 points, isang puntos na abante ng nasa top spot na sina Lima at GM Frank Holzke ng Germany.
Ang ibang 4.5 pointers ay sina GM Maxim Novik (Lithuania), GM Zurab Sturua (Georgia), GM Vladislav Nevednichy (Romania), GM Dejan Antic (Serbia), GM Klaus Bischoff (Germany), GM Ketevan Arakhamia-Grant (Scotland), IM Krizsany Laszlo (Hungrary), IM Fabrizio Bellia (Italy), IM William Paschall (USA), IM Klaus De Francesco (Germany), FM Stephen Dishman (England) at FM Kok Siong Teo (Singapore).
Makakalaban ni Antonio si Sturua sa seventh round.
Panalo naman si International Master Angelo Abundo Young kontra kay Ulises Decozar ng United States para makaipon ng 3.5 points.
Sa Open 65+ class ay namayani si International Master elect at FIDD Master Jose Efren Bagamasbad kay Eero Patola of Finland tungo sa total 3.0 points.
Umakyat si 66-year-old Bagamasbad sa 84th hanggang 112th places kasama si Olav Thoresen ng Norway na kanyang susunod na makakalaban. (Elech Dawa)