‘Pinas hindi makawala sa US

Tiniyak ni United States Vice President Kamala Harris na kikilalanin ng Amerika ang Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) sa Pilipinas kung aatakehin ang mga pag-aari nito sa South China Sea.

Inihayag ito ni Harris sa isinagawang bilateral talk nila ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos sa Malacañang kahapon.

“Our relationship is based on mutual concerns about security for the region. We are both proud members of the Indo-Pacific,” ani Harris.

“And in particular as it relates to the Philippines, I will say that we must reiterate always that we stand with you in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to the South China Sea,” dagdag niya.

Sambit pa ni Harris, na ipatutupad ang US Mutual Defense commitments sa “armed attack on the Philippines, armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the South China Sea.”

Nagpahayag naman ng pasasalamat si Marcos sa maigting na commitment na idepensa ang Pilipinas sa isyu ng pinag-aagawang South China Sea.

“I thank you for the very strong commitment that you have just made for the US to be defensive of the Philippines,” ani Marcos kay Harris sanasabing pulong sa Malacañang.

Ang pagbisita ni Harris ayon kay PBBM ay simbolo ng strong diplomatic relation ng US at ‘Pinas na inaasahan nitong magpapatuloy hanggang sa mga darating na taon.

“I do not see a future for the Philippines that does not include the United States, and that really has come from the very long relationship that we have had with the US, and, of course, we want different phases of relationship,” giit pa ni PBBM.

“Since the war, it has just been strengthened in the economic sense, in the political sense, defense, security. You cannot think of an area where we have not cooperated, collaborated and have had good results for both our countries,” dagdag ng pangulo.