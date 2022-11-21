Michael J. Fox pinarangalan ng Oscar

Tumanggap ng honorary Oscar ang former ’80s teen heartthrob na si Michael J. Fox.

Ang bida ng Back To The Future film series ay ginawawan ng naturang parangal dahil sa kanyang kampanya to raise funds for Parkinson’s Disease research. Na-diagnose si Fox with the said neurodegenerative disease at the height of his career in 1991 sa edad na 29.

Naganap ang 13th Annual Governors Awards ng Academy Awards sa Los Angeles noong nakaraang November 19.

Ang actor and best friend na si Woody Harrelson ang nag-present sa 61-year old actor ng Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his advocacy work and being the founder of the non-profit Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 na nakapag-raise na ng higit sa $1 billion for research.

Pag-address ni Harrelson kay Fox: “Michael J. Fox sets the ultimate example of how to fight and how to live. And today, he is as beloved for his activism as he is for his acting. Michael J. Fox never asked for the role: Parkinson’s patient or disease advocate. But make no mistake, it is his greatest performance.”

Sey naman ni Fox: “I refer to Parkinson’s as the gift that keeps on taking. But it truly has been a gift. Once I became engaged in learning about the disease, every interaction, every new piece of information I gathered, every researcher or NIH official I talked to, all confirmed, the science was ahead of the money. The answers could be unlocked with the right investments. I told very few people, and they kept my secret. Then there were all kinds of doctors who helped me understand the physical processes that were at work, or not at work, in my brain, as the case may be. Finally, I felt like I needed to tell everybody. I understood it would have a huge impact on my career. Then I reached out to the Parkinson’s community itself. Patients, families and doctors, leading scientists in the field, And it struck me that everything I’d been given, success, my life with [wife] Tracy, my family, had prepared me for this profound opportunity and responsibility.”

The Canadian actor shot to fame as Marty McFly sa Back To The Future trilogy na pinalabas noong 1985, 1989 at 1990. Nagbida rin siya sa mga pelikulang Teen Wolf, Secret Of My Success, Casualties of War, Doc Hollywood, The Frighteners and Stuart Little.

Nagwagi naman siya Emmy at Golden Globe Awards para sa mga sitcom na Family Ties at Spin City. Huli siyang napanood sa mga series na The Good Wife, Rescue Me and The Michael J. Fox Show bago siya nag-retire from acting noong 2020. (Ruel Mendoza)