Monday, November 21, 2022

NEWS

Basehan sa IRA share ng LGU pinaaamyendahan

Pinaaamyendahan ng isang kongresista ang Local Government Code (LGC) of 1991 dahil sa nakita nitong hindi patas o makaratungan na formula ng komputasyon para sa magiging share ng bawat local government units (LGUs ) sa National Taxes Allocation (NTA) o kialala sa tawag na Internal Revenue Allotment o IRA.

Sa inihain House Bill No. 6102 ni Agusan del Norte Rep. Dale Corvera, nais nitong amiendahan ang Section 285 ng LGC upang maisama na dagdag basehan para sa pagdetermina sa IRA share ng LGUs ang water area ng kanilang nasasakupann.

Giit ng solon ang kasalukuyan umanong formula sa komputasyon ng NTA shares ay hindi makatarungan sa mga LGUs na may malawak na water area na kailangan nilang bantayan at mapangalagaan.

Tinukoy ng solon ang Republic Act No. 8550 o ang Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998, na nag -uutos sa mga LGU para pangangalagaan ang aquatic resources sa kanilang nasasakupan.

“It made the LGUs responsible for the management, conservation, development, protection, utilization, and disposition of all fish and fishery/aquatic resources within their respective municipal waters, yet no corresponding adjustments were made in the factors to determine NTA share to cover the expenses brought about by the increase in responsibilities associated with the implementation of RA No. 8550,” ayon pa kay Corvera.

Dagdag pa ng solon , “This is over and above the fact that coastal LGUs are the most exposed to huge damages and displacements during typhoons, storm surges and tsunamis and they are obliged to spend on projects and programs to prevent loss of life and property due to these events.”(Eralyn Prado)

