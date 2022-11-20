Therese Malvar nanliit sa mga jury ng Tallin Film Fest

Ninanamnam ng award-winning Kapuso actress na si Therese Malvar ang pagkakasama sa kanya bilang jury member sa prestigious 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival na ginanap sa bansang Estonia.



Sa First Feature Competition category ng naturang festival umupo bilang jury si Therese.



Sa kanyang post sa Instagram, nag-share siya ng kakaibang experience sa naturang festival kasama ang ilang jury. Siya lang daw ang nag-iisang Asian at pinakabatang jury member. Pinost din niya ang ilang pinasyalan niyang lugar sa Estonia.

“My first 2 days so far… It’s amazing how diverse we all are yet we come as one whenever we talk about cinema. It has already become a learning experience for me right now as I talk amongst directors and producers of different countries.

“We would constantly share about the similarities and differences we have within the film industry haha. (They were shocked about our 14-16 hours of work yes haha). I was worried I would feel so intimidated and alienated by my co-juries since I am young and also the only Asian juror in the First Feature competition.

“But I have felt immediately welcomed from the very first day we all met! I can’t talk about the first feature films we’ve watched yet, but so far so good! This still feels surreal right now, but I am taking in every moment!

“P.s nakakakilig talaga lagi kapag nagbabanggit sila ng Filipino films and directors. It’s wonderful how many of our films are being recognized in the international scene. So gratefu” caption pa ni Therese.

Kasalukuyang napapanood si Therese sa GMA Afternoon Prime series na Unica Hija at mapapanood siya sa pelikulang Broken Blooms kasama si Jeric Gonzales. (Ruel Mendoza)