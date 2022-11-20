Taylor Swift nairita sa Ticketmaster

Nagsalita na si Taylor Swift tungkol sa ginawang pag-cancel ng Ticketmaster sa pagbenta ng tickets sa general public para sa kanyang Eras Tour sa 2023.

Naglabas ng statement ang Ticketmaster via Twitter regarding sa overwhelming demand ng publiko para sa tickets sa concert ni Taylor: “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

Sa kanyang Instagram, naglabas ng kanyang response si Taylor sa ginawang pagkansela ng Ticketmaster sa pagbenta ng tickets sa mga gustong manood ng kanyang concert.

“It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.

“To those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to get together and sing these songs,” sabi ni Taylor.

Nakipag-partner ang team ni Taylor with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program para mabigyan ng special code ang fans sa pag-access ng tickets. Pero marami ang hindi naging successful sa pag-purchase ng tickets dahil sa pag-crash ng Ticketmaster website.

Ang Eras Tour ang muling pag-perform ni Taylor in public after four years at magsimula ito in the spring of 2023. Na-cancel noong 2020 ang Lover Tour niya dahil sa nangyaring pandemic. (Ruel Mendoza)