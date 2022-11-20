John Lloyd Celemente, NU Bulldogs swak sa semifinals

TUMAHOL si John Cloyd Clemente ng 19 points, 5 rebounds upang muling dambahin ng NU Bulldogs ang Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 67-57, sa 85th University Athletic Association of the Philippines 2022 men’s basketball tourney second round elims rematch Linggo ng hapon sa SM Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay.

Sa pang-apat na ragasa pa-9-3 overall win-loss record, sinakop ng Bustillos-based squad ang segunda puwesto at ang pangalawang silya sa semifinals, una sapul noong 2015 sa ilalim ni coach Fraderick Altamirano. Pinatalsik na rin ng NU ang UST sa Final Four sa 10 sunod na olats sa 11 sabak.

“Bad win for us but still naka-survive sa UST. Wala ng pressure UST. They played their hearts out. Binigyan kami ng problema pero good thing, second half we came back, at least nag regroup kami,” suma ni NU coach Jeff Napa.

Kinailangan ng Bulldogs na balikwasan ang 11-puntos na pagkakabaon ng sa first half, umangas sa third at final period.

“What’s next? Kailangan namin mag-ensayo tomorrow. We have to be ready against La Salle. We have to be ready for our last two games in the second round kasi hindi lang naman Final Four yung tina-target namin dito eh,” sey pa ni Napa.

Wa epek ang 20 markers, 6 board ni Nic Cabanero para sa UST. (Gerard Arce)