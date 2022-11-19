WebClick Tracer

Saturday, November 19, 2022

LIFESTYLE

Pasig’s Enchanting Winter Wonderland Christmas Tree takes center stage in Robinsons Metro East

Robinsons Malls sparks joy in the hearts of the children of Dela Paz Elementary School and Sto. Nino Elementary School of Pasig with a special gift-giving activity and holiday musical performances by The Voice Kids season 2 Grand Champion Elha Nympha and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig Himig Chorale. Witness the lighting of Pasig’s most enchanting Winter Wonderland Christmas Tree- glistening with bright neon snowflakes and adorned with charming polar bears and ice skates. Completing this Holiday Display are singing snowmen.

The ceremonial lighting was led by the students, LGU officials and executives from Robinsons Land(from left) Robinsons Malls VP for Operations, Marketing and Business Development Joel Lumanlan; Brgy. Captain Isidro Mariano of Dela Paz, Pasig City; Robinsons Land Corporation Executive Vice President Faraday D. Go; Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto; Robinsons Malls Operations Director Myron Yao; and Pasig City Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski.

