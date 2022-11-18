Paolo Contis maligaya: Yen Santos best actress sa Gawad Urian

Tinanghal na Best Actress si Yen Santos, para sa pelikulang ‘A Faraway Land’ sa katatapos lang Gawad Urian.

Best Actor si John Arcilla para sa On The Job: The Missing 8.

Best Supporting Actress si Lotlot De Leon para sa On The Job: The Missing 8.

Best Supporting Actor si Dante Rivero para sa On The Job: The Missing 8.

Siyempre, tuwang-tuwa ang napapabalitang boyfriend niya na si Paolo Contis.

“Congratulations.. I’m so proud of you!! Very well deserved!! See you in a while!” sabi ni Paolo.

Well, as a friend lang kaya ang mensahe na `yon? Hahahaha!

At makikita nga sa pinost na photo ni Yen na impis na impis ang tiyan niya, ha! Na bumabalik na nga ulit ang kanyang alindog.

Anyway, humamig ng award ang ‘On The Job: The Missing 8’ na inuwi ang mga award na Best Film (ka-tie ang Big Night).

Pati na Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Music, Best Sound. (Rb Sermino)