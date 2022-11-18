Justin Brownlee mas paaangasin Gilas Pilipinas – Mikee Romero

NANINIWALA si Congressman Mikee Romero na malaking ayuda para sa National men’s basketball team na Gilas Pilipinas kung tuluyang maaaprubahan ang naturalization ni Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee.

“Mr. Brownlee has brought enormous pride and joy to all of Filipino basketball fans through his hardwork in the PBA. On his part and since 2018, Mr. Brownlee has been consistent with his desire to make our country his permanent home and is very much willing and able to represent the Philippines in the international basketball scene as a member of Gilas Pilipinas Men’s Basketball team,” bahagi ng sponsorship speech ni Romero sa House Bill No. 825 o ang” An Act Granting Philippine Citizenship to Mr. Justin Donta Brownlee”.

Kamakailan ay lumusot na sa unang pagbasa sa Kongreso ang panukalang batas sa naturalization ng naturang import.

“Today Madam Chair and my distinguished colleagues, we have the distinct opportunity of providing our Gilas Pilipinas Men’s Basketball team with a truly dependable ally in their quest to proudly represent our country in the upcoming February 2023 sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers which will be hosted by the Philippines, and the FIBA World Cup 2023, in the person of Mr. Justin Donta Brownlee,” ayon pa kay Cong. Mikee.

Nag-eensayo na sa Gilas si Brownlee at umaasa na makakasama nang maglaro sa national squad sa 6th window ng FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers sa Pebrero 2023. (Ferdz Delos Santos)