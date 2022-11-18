WebClick Tracer

Friday, November 18, 2022

NEWS

Debate sa P5.268T national budget tinapos na

Tinapos na ng Senado ang debate ng plenaryo sa panukalang P5.268 trilyong General Appropriations Bill (GAB) nitong Biyernes ng umaga.

Sa huling araw ng interpelasyon, inaprubahan ng Senado ang pondo ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) naP9.7 bilyon; Department of Science and Technology (DOST) (P24.665B); National Commission on Senior Citizens (NCSC) (P193.343M); Commission on Higher Education (CHED) (P35.463B); Department of Health (DOH) (P215.333B) at Congress of the Philippines (P26.154B).

Sisimulan ang committee at individual amendments ng GAB sa susunod na linggo.

Naunang nangako sina Senate Minority Leader Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III at Deputy Minority leader Sen. Risa Hontiveros naire-realign nila ang confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs) sa ilalim ng Office of the Vice President (OVP) at DepEd sa period of amendments.

Dahil ‘certified as urgent’ ni PangulongFerdinand Marcos Jr. ang 2023 GAB, maaaringaprubahan ng Senado ang budget measure sapangalawa at pangatlong pagbasa.

Kasunod nito, ire-reconcile ng Senado at House of Representatives ang ilangpagkakaiba sa kanilang bersyon ng 2023 budget sa bicameral conference committee.

Sabi ni Senate President Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ Zubiri, target ng Senado na ratipikihanang panukala bago magtapos ang buwan ng Nobyembre at ipapasa sa unang linggo ng Disyembre. Aniya, walang mangyayaring‘reenacted budget’ sa 2023. (DindoMatining)

