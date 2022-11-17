SMC nilibre toll sa naglokong ETC system

Humingi ng paumanhin ang SMC Infrastructure sa lahat ng motoristang na aapektuhan ng matinding trapik sa ilang bahagi ng South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Skyway, NAIAx at STAR Tollway, kahapon.

Dahil umano ito sa pansamantalang network outage sa kanilang electronictoll collection (ETC) system.

Isang naputol na fiber optic network umano ang dahilan nito.

“We are still determining the root cause of the damage, but there areindications that a major vehicular accident may have contributed to thesituation,” pahayag ng SMC Infrastructure sa inilabas na statement.

Bunsod nito, ini-waive o inilibre na ang toll fee sa may 84,000 sasakyanna naapektuhan ng ETC network disruption.

“We also opened affected toll plazas and waived toll fees. All in all, thiscovers around 84,000 vehicles that passed through the expressways from6am to 2pm, Thursday, November 17,” saad pa ng SMC Infrastructure.

“This includes motorists whose ETC accounts were deducted upon entry;they will receive electronic refunds in their Autosweep accounts. While the system was restored around 9 am, we decided to keep barriers at tollplazas up, to enable all affected motorists to pass through for free,” dag­dagnito. (Issa Santiago)