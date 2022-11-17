Senator Sonny Angara suportado naturalization ni Justin Brownlee

TODO ang suporta ni Senator Sonny Angara sa panukalang naturalization ni Barangay Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee upang makapaglaro na ito sa Gilas Pilipinas simula sa 6th window ng 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers sa darating na Pebrero.

“Having spent time in the Philippines for over five (5) years, American-born Justin Donta Brownlee has embraced the culture and history of the country through his stint representing the well-established and storied Barangay Ginebra basketball team of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA). More importantly, through his combination of basketball fundamentals, impressive basketball IQ, and high-flying acrobats, Filipinos – especially basketball afficionados – have come to appreciate the hard work and dedication that Brownlee has exhibited,” ayon sa explanatory note ng senador sa kanyang Senate Bill (SB) No. 1516 o” An Act Granting Philippine Citizenship to Justin Donta Brownlee”.

“With the 6-foot-6 swingman expressing his deep desire to further his contribution to the country by becoming part of the Gilas Pilipinas national basketball team in the ongoing International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup qualifiers by way of naturalization, fans and basketball experts expect that Brownlee – should he be given the chance – will post high numbers similar to his output in the PBA. Based on the PBA website, Brownlee is currently averaging of 29.29 points per game (PPG), 10.57 rebounds per game (RPG), and 7.43 assists per game (APG),” ayon pa kay Angara.

Giit ng senador, napakalaking tulong ni Brownlee para sa Pilipinas.

“His contributions helped Barangay Ginebra win five (5) PBA titles and has resulted in him winning the Best Import Award twice. In addition, Brownlee has cemented himself as one of the top 10 all-time import scoring leaders along with other PBA legends Norman Black and Bobby Parks Sr,” sey ng senador.

“Other than his outstanding output as a basketball player and the enjoyment he brings to basketball-crazed Filipinos, Brownlee’s strong pursuit to don the national team’s jersey and be among those who bring pride and glory to the Philippines should also be taken into account. Hence, in view of the foregoing, the passage of this measure is earnestly sought.”

Kamakailan ay lumusot na sa unang pagbasa sa Kongreso ang kaparehong panukalang batas para sa naturalization ni Brownlee. (Annie Abad)