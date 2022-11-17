PCG abangers kay US VP Harris sa BRP Teresa Magbanua

Inaabangan na ngayon ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ang pagbisita sa bansa ni US Vice President Kamala Harris na nakatakda rin magtungo sa Puerto Princesa, Palawan City sa darating na Martes, Nobyembre 22.

Sa pahayag ng PCG nitong Huwebes, kanilang sasalubungin si Harris sa BRP Teresa Magbanua sa Puerto Princesa.

Ayon kay PCG spokesperson Commodore Armando Balilo, magbibigay sila ng briefing kay Harris tungkol sa mga isinasagawang maritime operations ng PCG sa Palawan habang sakay sila ng BRP Teresa Magbanua.

Kabilang aniya sa mga opisyal na sasalubong kay Harris ay sina PCG deputy commandant for operations Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan Jr., PCG district Palawan commander Captain Christopher Meniado, at BRP Teresa Magbanua skipper Commander Erwin Tolentino.

“Aside from Coast Guard officers, officials from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Transportation (DOTr), and local government units (LGUs) will board BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) to listen to the Vice President’s address,” ayon kay Balilo.