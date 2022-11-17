Kongreso kinatay P50B subway, railway project pondo

Nanganganib na matigil ang konstruksyon ng mga railway project, partikular ang North-South Commuter Raiways System at unang bahaging Metro Manila Subway System dahil sa napipintong budget cut dito, ayon kay Senador Joseph Victor ‘JV’ Ejercito.

Sa kanyang interpelasyon sa panukalang 2023 budget ng Department ofTransportation (DOTr), ibinunyag ni Ejercito na sa bersyon ng Kamara sanatio­nal budget, P40 bilyon ang iniawas sa railway system habang P10bilyon naman sa subway system.

Samantala, sa Senate version naman, P69 bilyon ang tinanggap saunprogrammed appropriations na gagamitin sana biuang pambayad sa livecontracts sa mga kontraktor ng naturang mga proyekto.

“If ever there are budget cuts, definitely, the right of way acquisition willbe affected. […] Ibig sabihin po nun, kapag magkaroon po ng delays saright of way and relocation of utilities, definitely, the construction andcivil works will also stop. ‘Yong civil works, pati mechanical, ay load ponatin,” sabi ni Ejercito.

“I appeal to my colleagues to restore the budget that was cut. Haloskalahati. This will definitely affect the schedules. This will also entailfinancial charges. We will be burdened by these financial charges,” dagdagpa niya.

Bagama’t ang railways projects ay pinondonan ng international partners,tulad Asian Development Bank at Japan International CooperationAgency, ang national government ay sasagot sa bayarin sa right-of-wayacquisition of land para sa railways facilties, gayundin ang value-addedtax na ipapataw sa nasabing mga proyekto. (Dindo Matining)