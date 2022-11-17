Abangan sa ‘Bubble Gang’: Gusto ko nang bumitaw – Michael V

Grabe ang “Bubble Gang”, ha! Imagine, 27 years na silang nagpapasaya sa mga Filipino.

At tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang tawanan, dahil ang multi-awarded and longest-running gag show in the Philippines, ay may pasabod ngayong Nov. 28 at Nov. 25, ang “#BGVenti7”.

Magpapakalat nga ng good vibes and unlimited gags ag powerhouse cast led by award-winning Kapuso comedian Michael V. a.k.a. Bitoy, kasama sina Paolo Contis, Sef Cadayona, Betong Sumaya, Chariz Solomon, Valeen Montenegro, Archie Alemania, Tuesday Vargas, Analyn Barro, Faye Lorenzo, Dasuri Choi, Kim de Leon, Kokoy de Santos.

At pasok din sina Buboy Villar, Faith da Silva, pati na ang mga most-followed social media personality.

“Hindi naman talaga nawawala ang pressure every creative meeting. At the end of the day, it’s still a job that everyone has to do. I think the only surefire formula is to go with the trend para relevant ka palagi,” sabi ni Bitoy na aminadong napi-pressure pa rin.

“Nakakatawang isipin na Bubble Gang has come full circle na. Most of the things that people laugh at nowadays are almost always a rehash of what we’ve done years ago which only means: 1) People nowadays prefer the old humor and 2) Tumatanda na talaga ako; which I don’t consider a bad thing!” dugtong pa ni Bitoy.

At para sa anniversary episodes, the multitalented comedian will treat for the first time in 3 years the avid fans and supporters of the show with a parody of the trending song ‘Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw.’

Another exciting spoof that will definitely tickle the funny bones of Kapuso viewers is “Pranning Man” based on the hit and top-rating reality game show ‘Running Man Philippines.’

At siyempre, dapat tumutok din sa special edition of their favorite sketches such as “Marites United,” “Patibong,” and “Istambay.”

Sabi ni Bitoy, hinding-hindi nila gagawin na mag-ulit-ulit ng mga punchline. Magsasawa na ang mga tao kapag ganun.

“It really can’t be helped e. Nagpapalit din kasi ng writers the same way na nagpapalit ng cast over the years. And not everyone of us remember everything kaya nagtutulungan na lang kami to do something about it,” sabi pa ni Bitoy.

Samantala, Paolo Contis points out how the program has become significant in his life.

“Maraming tao na ayaw ang Monday kasi start ng working week. Pero ako, I always look forward sa Monday kasi Bubble Gang taping ‘yun. Lalo na sa days na hindi ako okay, kasi alam kong magiging masaya ako that day.”

Ganun din sina Valeen Montenegro, Chariz Solomon, mga bida sa “Balitang Ina”.

“Maraming times na umaga pa lang, kakarating pa lang ng set, marami nang aberyang nangyari like traffic, hindi nakatulog, hindi nagising sa alarm, may personal problems etc. Pero ‘pag nakita namin ang isa’t isa hindi talaga kayang hindi mapa-smile kasi ang kukulit namin talaga. Nami-miss namin ang isa’t isa kasi once a week lang kami magkita,” Valeen said.

“Siguro sa tagal ko nang ginagawa ‘yung show, may automatic switch na. Kahit anong mood ko, pagdating ko dun, automatic alam na ng katawan ko. Also, yung tapings ko kasi ng Bubble Gang and Pepito Manaloto, mga “day off with pay” ko ‘yan. Kaya excited ako lagi pumasok. Major pahinga na siya sakin kasi as a mom,” Chariz added.

Meanwhile, Betong Sumaya also recalls a lot of times when he can no longer throw his punchlines because of laughing so hard.

“Sa Antonietta segment, ‘yung alam ko nang sasampalin ako ng kaeksena ko kaya ‘di ko mabitawan ‘yung linya ko. At ‘pag binitawan ko na ‘yung linya need kong manatili sa role ko. Especially sa eksena namin noon ni Ms. Glydel Mercado na lagpas 30 ang sampal niya sakin, hala ‘yung aray ko ro’n totoo na talaga!” kuwento ni Bitoy.

Siyempre, sobrang happy ni Kokoy de Santos na napasama siya sa show.

“Nilu-look forward ko na sana mas marami pa kaming mapasaya at mapatawang mga kababol. At s’yempre makapag-share pa ng mas maraming sketch mula sa mga henyong writers and directors ng programang ito.”

Sabi ni Christian Antolin, “Bubble Gang is one of my best childhood memories! Bubble Gang lang ang nagpapasaya sa akin kahit ‘di maganda ang childhood ko. Kaya sila ang inspirasyon ko sa halos lahat ng mga contents ko, especially ang paggawa ng parody. Sobrang fan ako ni Michael V!!! And of course, sobrang happy because nangyari na ang pinapangarap ko, ang maging bisita at makita ang mga idolo ko sa BG!”

At higit sa lahat, para kay Bitoy, ang biggest goal talaga ng Bubble Gang ay…

“Iisa lang palagi ang sagot namin diyan ni Direk Caesar Cosme: It’s to elevate, kahit papano ‘yung taste at humor ng mga Pinoy. May mga jokes at skits kami minsan na masyadong ambisyoso or hindi pa hinog for primetime pero ‘yun ‘yung hoping kami na maging seeds which will eventually grow into something na mag-i-improve ng industry natin. Baka hindi pa ngayon pero we’re not losing our hopes for a better future.”

Tutukan ang two-part anniversary special of Bubble Gang – under the helm of Director Frasco Mortiz –this November 18 and 25 at 9:40 p.m. on GMA-7.