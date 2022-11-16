Sharon pagod na, desidido nang magretiro

Sa Instagram post ni Sharon Cuneta ng ilang paragraph sa libro ni Joanna Gaines, na may mga linyang, “The past 20 years have bee a heck of a ride, but I knew I couldn’t keep going the way I have. It’s hard to explain how I was feeling. I was grateful beyond measure, but exhausted. Loved, but feeling unworthy. Full, but running on empty. And because my world kept me busy, I could still feel the wheels of my life humming. What became harder to tell is where they should be headed.”

Heto naman ang mensahe ni Sharon, na tila naka-relate nga sa librong `yon ni Joanna Gaines:

“This is from Joanna Gaines’ new book, “The Stories We Tell.”

“This part really resonated with me because, well, I am 56 now – and I am just undeniably exhausted. Retirement is calling.

“Once in a while I can pop up in a movie or two, a concert, or a TV show, even a season or a series if it’s not too tiring. But I am tired…

“All I wish I could do is be with my family and take care of them. And do all those other things I always wish I could do but just couldn’t find the time for.

“Please pray with me. Thank you so much and I love you all @joannagaines ,” sabi ng Megastar.

Marami naman ang naka-relate kay Sharon, na mga babaeng pagod na, at mas gustong mag-focus sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay, tulad ng artistang si Arlene Muhlach.

“Exactly what I want at 54. Thing is, I can’t yet because kids are both still in school!” sabi ni Arlene.

“I really feel you. Same,” sabi ni Sharon.

Mensahe naman ni gigi_czarny , “Praying for you always. I will always support you no matter what.

Thank you for all the wonderful things you’ve done. Like what I/we always say, walang iwanan. Hanggang dulo. Love you my dear Ate ko @reallysharoncuneta .”

Sagot ni Sharon, “ @gigi_czarny Awww…you all mean so much to me Gi. Nakakaiyak yung “walang iwanan” talaga…kahit matatanda na tayo tayo pa rin magkakasama at nagmamahalan…I love you.”

Anyway, makailang beses nan gang nagpaalam si Sharon, na nagsabing magri-retire na siya, pero dahil biglang-bigla nga ay may magagandang trabaho na dumarating sa kanya, nauudlot ang ‘pahinga’ na gusto niya.

Para sa mga fan, bagamat ayaw nila ang ‘bakasyon’ na hinihiling ni Sharon, mas wini-wish na lang nila ang kaligayahan nito. (Rb Sermino)