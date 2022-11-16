Robert Flack ‘di na makakanta dahil sa sakit

Hindi na raw makakanta ang legendary singer na si Roberta Flack dahil sa sakit na ALS or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.



Ayon sa publicist ng 85-year old singer, na-diagnosed ito with ASL noong August at nahirapan na raw itong magsalita.



Ayon sa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “A.L.S. is a disease that causes the nerve cells to stop working and die. The nerves then lose the ability to stimulate specific muscles, which causes the muscles to become weak.”



Huling performance ni Flack ay noong 2018 sa Apollo Theater in New York kunsaan nag-collapse pa ito dahil sa stroke.



Sumikat si Roberta Flack noong early ’70s dahil sa mga hit singles niya na “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”, “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love”. Nanalo siya ng Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance at Record of the Year.



Ginawaran din si Flack ng lifetime achievement award noong 2020 ng The Recording Academy’s National Trustees: “Ms. Flack plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits. Her fortitude and joyful embrace of music that lifted her from modest circumstances to the international spotlight remain vibrant and inspired.”



Ipapalabas naman ang feature-length documentary sa DOC NYC Film Festival titled Roberta na tungkol sa makulay na buhay at career ng singer. (Ruel Mendoza)

