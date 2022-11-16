Lacson: Sikretong COVID bakuna deal, coverup lang

Pang-coverup lang sa maling paggamit ng pondo ng bayan, ayon kay dating Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson ang non-disclosure agreement (NDA) sa pagitan ng gobyerno at ng mga pharmaceutical company sa pagbili ng COVID-19 vaccines.

Ito ang sinabi ni Lacson matapos mabunyag na hanggang sa ngayon ay wala pang audit report kung paano nagastos ang pera ng dating administrasyon sa COVID-19 vaccine.

“There are hundreds of billions of reasons to audit the government procured vaccines especially after the issues that we repeatedly raised in the last Congress have not yet been answered concerning the grossly overpriced Chinese brand vaccine Sinovac compared to the other brands like AstraZeneca, Moderna and even the US brand Pfizer,” sabi ni Lacson.

“The NDA could very well be a ‘cover-up’ for the unconscionable misuse of public funds at a time when our economy was already taking a beating because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” dagdag pa ng senador sa kanyang text message sa mga reporter. (Dindo Matining)