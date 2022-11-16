Appointment pinaharang ng consumer group! Lotilla ‘padrino’ ng mga bigating power player

Hiniling ng grupong National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc. makapangyarihang Commission on Appointments (CA) na suriing mabuti ang appointment ni Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla dahil sa alegasyon nang pagiging bias nito sa mga malalaking industry players sa sektor ng enerhiya.

Sa liham na pinadala ng Nasecore kay Senate President at CA Chairman Juan Miguel Zubiri, inisa-isa ng grupo ang dahilan ng kanilang pagtutol sa appointment ni Lotilla bilang kalihim ng DOE.

“While his experience and expertise in energy sector are unquestionably vast and deep, the same are, sad to say, tainted by long history of bias toward the big industry players – at the expense of the consumers,” sabi ng grupo.

Sa ilalim umano ng administrasyon ni Lotilla bilang kalihim ng DOE ay kadu-duda umano ang ginawang pagbenta nito sa assets ng National Power Corporation (Napocor).

“As CEO of PSALM, then as DOE Secretary, he was supposed to oversee the liquidation and sale of Napocor assets as mandated by the EPIRA, yet his record has been spotty at best, dismal at worst – with some of the Napocor assets being disposed for far less than their intrinsic value to the tycoons and the remainder sitting unsold in its inventory suffering from obsolescence and inefficiencies,” sabi ng Nasecore.

“The EPIRA required the sale of the Napocor assets based on a ‘portfolio’ of plans (Section 47 (C-1-4). Instead, under the administration of Secretary Raphael Lotilla, the assets were sold individually so that the tycoons could pick and choose the more valuable ones, leaving the rest to rot to the detriment of the consumers,” dagdag pa nila.

“The sale of assets of Napocor was supposed to liquidate its multi-billion debt burden accumulated under the Marcos administration but because of PSALM, reportedly during the presidency, sold its assets for a song, the taxpayer¬s continue to subsidize and prop up Napocor up to this day,” paliwanag pa ng grupo.

Naunang hiniling ng Nasecore kay Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na bawiin ang pagkakatalaga kina Lotillla at Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta upang mawala ang duda na mapapaboran umano ang Aboitiz Group of Companies na ikadedehado naman ng ibang mga kompanya.

Sina Lotilla at Dimalanta ay parehong galing sa Aboitiz Group of Companies.

“Now, on his second stint as energy secretary, he has more heavy baggage than the first time around – i.e., engagement as independent director of the energy arm of the Aboitiz Group, which squarely puts him in conflict of interest situation,” lahad pa ng grupo. (Dindo Matining)