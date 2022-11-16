3 Mobile Legends pro player dinikdik sa rape

Tatlong Mobile Legends professional player ang inakusahan sa umano’y sexual abuse matapos itong ipakalat ng isang Facebook acccount.

Trending ngayon sa social media ang tatlong manlalaro ng Bren Esports dahil sa akusasyon ng FB account na ‘잔나잔나’.

Sa post nito, sinabi niya na may kilala raw siyang tatlong player na inakusahan niyang sexual abuser.

“May jowa pa yung isa ang lala niyo oy pinilit ko manahimik talagang nang babadtrip kayo eh,” ayon sa post.

Sa hiwalay na post ay pinangalanan niya ang mga naturang manlalaro, na parte nga ng isang Mobile Legends professional team.

Naglabas naman ng pahayag ang Bren Esports management sa kanilang Facebook account at nagsabing

nag-iimbestiga na sila at suspendido muna ang kanilang mga manlalaro.

“We are currently investigating the situation and doing everything we can to reach out to the individuals involved to get all the crucial information relevant to the issue at hand,” ayon sa Bren Esports.

“We are doing our best to get important statements from relevant personalities at the center of the controversy and we remain open to communication with the parties involved and hoping they provide us with information essential to our investigation so that we can address the issue at hand,” lahad pa.

Siniguro din ng Bren na hindi nila kinukunsinti ang kahit anong uri ng harassment.

Nagsalita na rin si Duckeyyy, coach ng Bren Esports at inuudyukan ang nag-post na patunayan ito publicly.

“If you found the strength to accuse someone of rape publicly, then I am hoping you also find the strength to prove it publicly. I even urge you to do so. Rape is something I will never tolerate, be it my friends or someone I share my blood with,” saad sa buradong post ni Duckeyyy.