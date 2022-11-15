‘You are the lolo I never had’ Kathryn hagulgol sa sulat kay Ronaldo

Madamdamin, puno ng emosyon, ang sulat ni Kathryn Bernardo para sa beteranong aktor na si Ronaldo Valdez.

Ramdam mo nga na umiiyak si Kathryn habang sinusulat ang liham na `yon para kay Lolo Sir.

“My dearest Lolo Sir,

“I don’t know where to begin… but maybe let’s start wit a fun fact? I’ve been your greatest fan since ‘Cedie’ and ‘Munting Paraiso’. Whenever people asked me, “Sino dream mo makatrabaho?” My immediate answer would be, ‘Mr. Ronaldo Valdez’.

“Fast forward to 2021, it seemed like God answered my prayer because you agreed to do this project with us. You probably have no idea how much it meant to me and how excited I was.

“On our first day, for our first ever scene together, I was sooo nervous. I tried to remain as calm as possible and started to make small talks with you in between set ups (I’m not sure if you noticed that).

“End of cycle 1, I really wanted to ask you for a photo but I was too shy. So I told myself, bawi na lang ako in the next one. I tried to get to know you day by day, cycle per cycle, then whoosh! We just clicked.

“I had no idea you were as matakaw and into sweets just like me. And ooops, pareho din tayo iyakin. Hahahaha!

“God know how much I enjoyed doing every scene with such brilliant and genuine actor like you, Tito Ron.

“Sometimes I need to wake myself back to reality because I realize nanoood na lang ako sa’yo sa scene.

“I remember doing this one scene with you (Lolo Sir appointing Ali to be his legal guardian). As I was preparing, I had no idea that you were waiting for me via zoom to give my much-needed support for that very special scene. You delivered your lines virtually as we shot the scene just to be sure I deliver the right emotions.

“You have no idea how much I appreciate that, Tito Ron. Ali wouldn’t be effective without Lolo Sir. I wouldn’t be effective without Lolo Sir.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do every single scene if not for your support. So funny na we got to the point where we say ‘blab blah blah’ just to control our emotions during rehearsals.

“I love how much you surprise us every scene kung ano gagawin mo and we just ride along.

“I appreciate our random talks about life (including your love life), your experiences, our favorite food, and so much more. You trusted me fully and I will always be grateful for that. You showed us who you really are behind the ‘veteran actor’ people now you as, and we just loved you even more.

“I didn’t expect to be so close to you. Thank you, thank you…

“I’m crying (again) as I compose this message because I realize this is it… its finally over. I wont get to see and hear your laugh every morning, I wont get to hug you as often, I wont be able to hear Nieva coming to me saying ‘ano daw snacks mo, sabi ng lolo mo?” I wont be hearing Deej telling me, “Wag kung ano-ano pinapakain mo kay Tito Ron. ‘Yan ka na naman”.

“I wont get to go to your dressing room just to hug you whenever you get confused, I wont get to be able to help you with your phone anymore whenever you get confused, I wont get to eat all the yummy meals with you as often. I wont get to do scenes with my favorite person anymore.

“But! As they always say, no goodbyes. The memories we shared for a year will always be in my heart. You know that I will always be here for you, right? Kung makulit si Ali, mas makulit si Kath.

“I will always protect you and check on you (bec we always want what’s best for you). Seeing you happy make us all happy (I’m saying these on behalf of your trusted circle.).

“I love you so much, my Lolo Sir. Alipot and Kath are both lucky to have experienced this journey with you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Tito Ron.

“You are the lolo I never had!”

Oh, di ba? Ang sarap-sarap basahin ng open letter na ito ni Kath kay Mr. Ronaldo. Sana all, ganiyan magmahal sa mga kasamahan sa trabaho.