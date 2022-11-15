Eich Abando kuminang sa ‘Ngayong Pasko’

Mula sa ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ stage hanggang sa recording studio, tuloy-tuloy ang pagkinang ni Eich Abando. Heto nga at nag-release na siya ng debut single, a Christmas track entitled “Ngayong Pasko” under Curve Entertainment, featuring label-mate Duff Uno of Kawago fame.

Si Eich ay 5-time defending champion ng ‘It’s Showtime’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan” and holds the record as the highest scorer amongst all the contestants of the show’s sixth season, with his soulful renditions of popular songs which all went viral on social media.

Bago sumali sa TNT, Eich was already a celebrated singer-songwriter, music producer, voice coach and sound engineer, and was awarded by the Saludo Excellence Award as Best Musical Director of 2022.

Sa 2023 ay iri-release ni Eich Abando ang kanyang debut album. (Rb Sermino)